True Confessions Of A Scrounger

For as many different shooting disciplines there are, handloader’s share a host of common traits, no matter their chosen shooting activity. Should the handloader casts his own bullets, it magnifies these traits tenfold. My basement, garage and any other vacant space I manage to find is full of plastic containers, jars and metal cans full of bullets, cartridges, and sorted brass. Throw cardboard boxes full of freezer bags of brass into the mix and you get the idea handloaders love/need containers, lots of them!

Handloaders were recycling containers before recycling was politically correct, only we don’t return our containers, we keep ‘em! As a matter of fact, I’ve been known to strategically walk the dogs the night before “recycling day” to raid my neighbors bins of proper containers. Five-pound coffee cans are highly sought out prizes and mental notes are taken for future recon missions.