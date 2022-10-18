Gunnysack: Lyman Ammo Checker

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve noticed a higher failure rate in bulk packs of ammo. Perhaps it’s a result of production lines running at full tilt through the great ammo panic. One handy thing to have in the shooting gear pile, whether you reload or not, is an ammo checker.

Think of the Lyman Ammo Checker as a block containing perfectly-formed chambers of various calibers. Just drop a round (or empty case if you’re reloading) to see if your ammo is up to spec. It’s a fast and handy way to help avoid misfeeds and failures-to-whatever before you shoot.

The ammo checker is machined from solid blocks of 6061 T6 aircraft-grade aluminum and cut with custom tooling to SAAMI minimum chamber dimensions, so if your ammo fits in the checker, it’ll work in the most stringent actual chamber. The handgun version works with .380 Auto, 9mm Luger, .38 Super, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, .38/.357, .44 Mag/Spl and .45 Colt. LymanProducts.com

