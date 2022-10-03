Check out this exceptional knife from RMJ … It’s an exclusive of the 3V Syndicate, composed of three very select groups: RMJ’s craftsmen and designers, the hand-selected inner circle of RMJ’s most dedicated dealers and purpose-driven users who seek the very best high-end cutting tools. Syndicate membership gives one access to exclusive products and limited runs.

The Tsati is from Ryan’s Gold Point Forge custom line and reflects the classic fixed blade. At 91/8″ overall, it features a 4.5″ CPM-3V (HRC 59-60) blade, honed razor sharp. Depending on the model, everything but the edge is Cerakoted in either Barrett Brown or Savage Stainless. Brown Micarta handles offer a sure grip, wet or dry. It carries in a stunning Chattanooga Leatherworks sheath. The whole package arrives in a cherrywood presentation box. Nice. RMJTactical.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner