Online Exclusive: PROJECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Gunnysack: RMJ Tactical
3V Tsati Knife

Written By Tom McHale
2022
3

Check out this exceptional knife from RMJ … It’s an exclusive of the 3V Syndicate, composed of three very select groups: RMJ’s craftsmen and designers, the hand-selected inner circle of RMJ’s most dedicated dealers and purpose-driven users who seek the very best high-end cutting tools. Syndicate membership gives one access to exclusive products and limited runs.

The Tsati is from Ryan’s Gold Point Forge custom line and reflects the classic fixed blade. At 91/8″ overall, it features a 4.5″ CPM-3V (HRC 59-60) blade, honed razor sharp. Depending on the model, everything but the edge is Cerakoted in either Barrett Brown or Savage Stainless. Brown Micarta handles offer a sure grip, wet or dry. It carries in a stunning Chattanooga Leatherworks sheath. The whole package arrives in a cherrywood presentation box. Nice. RMJTactical.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner Nov/Dec 2022 Issue Now!

2022
3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Shotguns Or Rapiers?
Over the years I’ve tested dozens of .45 autos, but never subjected any older revolvers to a formal test. The logical conclusion is to construct a test...
Read Full Article
Avoiding The...
Why is it a shooter will leave a brand new gun in the box and make a bee-line for the nearest pistolsmith to “make it better?”
Read Full Article
Gunnysack: RMJ...
The Tsati is from Ryan's Gold Point Forge custom line and reflects the classic fixed blade. At 9 1/8" overall, it features a 4.5" CPM-3V (HRC 59-60) blade,...
Read Full Article