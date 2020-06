MantisX Borerail Adapters

One of the most advanced training accessories, the MantisX uses gyroscopes to track barrel movement and measure your trigger pull, grip and holster draw. With the addition of the Borerail Adapter Set for revolvers, dry firing has never been smarter with live feedback via Bluetooth to improve your shooting mechanics. The set includes four adapters for calibers .38 Spl to .45 Colt. MSRP is $25 for the set.

For more info: www.mantisx.com