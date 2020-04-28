The Box O' Holsters

The Stupid Idea Syndrome

In spite of everything we learn, in the face of common sense, warnings by our friends, our wives and workmates — we’ll continue to be wooed by stupid carry ideas. “Oh, this is going to revolutionize concealed carry. We promise, carrying your gun so it points at your chin while you draw is not only a good idea, but ‘More social media influencers like it than ever before!’ — so you will too!”

But you won’t, even if you live through it. You’ll regret it. And not only that, it’s likely a stupid idea — a really stupid idea — and you just might shoot your chin off or worse. But we can’t help it; we’ll buy it anyway. Then learn, hopefully before we shoot our chins off — then toss it into “The Box.”

After buying or testing literally thousands of holsters and other do-dads, I’m only just now getting to where I can look at something and think (on my inside voice, if the maker is there), “Um, that’s stupid.”

So I don’t buy one. We also don’t write about it.

If you do buy one, it’s okay, because you have to. You need to feed the muse. You won’t listen to those who have the experience. You’ll “know better” and it “might work for you” and it’s “such a great deal” and “it’s got cutting edge technology.” But many are imprudent — and many simply don’t work. But you won’t know unless you give it a try, right?

Look back 100 years, though. Most holsters were pouches carrying your gun. Look forward 100 years and guess what, most holsters are pouches carrying your gun. Look at wrenches 100 years ago and they look a lot like wrenches look today. People 100 years ago had hands and feet and waists like we have today, so the same sorts of rules still apply. Materials change, design specifics change too, but in the long run:

“A pouchy-looking thing holding your gun securely still works.” Feel free to quote me if you like.