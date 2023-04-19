Woox Throwing Axes

These Thunderbirds are optimized for flight. The handle is smooth to allow a predictable and hang-up-free release. For throwing, you want the Thunderbird to slide right through your fingers as you release each toss.

The head is lighter-than-normal for improved accuracy throw after throw. The 14″ Appalachian Hickory handle has the grain running perfectly along its length, giving you maximum strength for repeated impacts against sturdy targets, stumps, or whatever target du jour you choose.

I gave these birds a workout using three different techniques: the overhead two-hand throw, overhead one-handed throw and one-handed underhand toss. Do that last one beside your body, not between your legs, so you won’t look like a dork. Soon, you’ll master the “single-rotation” technique and stick like a pro.

These are designed for fun, evidenced in part by availability in four different colors: purple, black, orange and blue. You can also get yours engraved with text and a logo of your choice. WOOXStore.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner