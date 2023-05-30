10 Most-Purchased Guns By Women

The Well Armed Woman founder Carrie Lightfoot also shared insight into this year’s survey results, noting that even though a few well-known brands didn’t have a gun appear in the top 10, they are making inroads with new models that are becoming increasingly popular among women.

“Even though there were no revolvers in the top 15. They were present in the data, mind you, such as the S&W 642, S&W Bodyguard, and the Ruger LCR,” wrote Lightfoot.

Guns to watch according to Lightfoot — The Taurus G Series and the Walther PDP F-Series.

“Had I combined all [Taurus] G models, it would have placed in the Top 10,” she added.

For more on the survey results, including demographics and top carry locations for women, visit thewellarmedwoman.com.