All-New Springfield Armory
Echelon 9mm Pistol
Springfield Armory has entered the modular pistol space with the release of the Echelon 9mm, dubbing it “a new standard for modern, striker-fired duty pistols.”
The Echelon includes a host of patent-pending features, including the Central Operating Group (COG), which lies at the heart of this duty-sized pistol. The modular COG is an entirely self-contained and serialized stainless steel chassis. The result is a system that can be easily moved between available grip modules to create a firearm that fits perfectly in your hand in seconds.
The pistol comes standard with the medium grip module and three interchangeable backstraps, each with an integrated armorer tool. Small and large grip modules can be purchased separately. The three backstraps are designed to fit all three grip module sizes. In addition, all controls of the pistol are fully ambidextrous.
The Echelon’s trigger is entirely contained within the chassis, with its critical components machined from tool steel and polished for a clean take up, defined wall, crisp break and short, positive reset.
Additionally, the Echelon is designed and tested to exceed SAAMI drop test parameters and features a unique secondary sear design in the COG for an additional layer of safety.
Also noteworthy is the Echelon’s Variable Interface System (VIS), an all-new optic mounting system that uses patent-pending self-locking pins rather than plates. As the mounting screws are torqued to spec, the pins exert lateral pressure on the optic’s interior mounting surface to eliminate variance and left/right movement. The result is a rock-solid direct-mount fit for 30 types of optics.
The Echelon is offered with a choice of U-Dot tritium/luminescent or traditional three-dot tritium sights.
Thoroughly tested for ease of manipulation, the Echelon’s slide features four distinct engagement surfaces. A trench cut forward of the action gives shooters a natural index location for press checks and charging the firearm. The back of the slide is flared for positive purchase, while deep forward and rear serrations are carried through the corners for a firm grip from any angle.
The Echelon also features a newly developed magazine for rugged durability, hard use and reliable operation. Blacked out in an all-new scratch- and wear-resistant coating, the two magazines included offer a capacity of 17+1 in its flush fit configuration and 20+1 with the extended base pad installed. A reduced-capacity 10-round model is also available.
Models
• Echelon 4.5” 9mm w/ U-Dot | EC9459B-U | MSRP: $679
• Echelon 4.5” 9mm w/ U-Dot, 10-round | EC9459BLC-U | MSRP: $679
• Echelon 4.5” 9mm w/ Tritium Three-Dot | EC9459B-3D | MSRP: $719
• Echelon 4.5” 9mm Threaded w/ Tritium Three-Dot | ECT9459B-3D| MSRP: $739
To celebrate the debut of this new firearm, Springfield is partnering with Federal Ammunition and ranges across the country for a “Hit the Range and Win” promotion on July 15. The first 50 shooters at each event will receive a Springfield Armory hat as well as a Pro Shot Splatter Shot target and 10 rounds of Federal ammunition to use on the range with the new firearm.
Click here to find a participating range nearest you.
For full specs on the Springfield Armory Echelon 9mm pistol, visit springfield-armory.com.
