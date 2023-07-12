Springfield Armory has entered the modular pistol space with the release of the Echelon 9mm, dubbing it “a new standard for modern, striker-fired duty pistols.”

The Echelon includes a host of patent-pending features, including the Central Operating Group (COG), which lies at the heart of this duty-sized pistol. The modular COG is an entirely self-contained and serialized stainless steel chassis. The result is a system that can be easily moved between available grip modules to create a firearm that fits perfectly in your hand in seconds.

The pistol comes standard with the medium grip module and three interchangeable backstraps, each with an integrated armorer tool. Small and large grip modules can be purchased separately. The three backstraps are designed to fit all three grip module sizes. In addition, all controls of the pistol are fully ambidextrous.