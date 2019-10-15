A Remington Resurfaces

The Original

Remington’s Model 1875 was intended as a competitor with Colt’s new “Strap Pistol” of 1873 that eventually gained the moniker of Colt Single Action Army. In some ways the Remington was superior to Colt’s design. Whereas the Colt’s grip frame consisted of two pieces bolted to each other and then to the main frame by six screws, the Remington’s grip frame was forged integral with the main frame, with the single piece trigger guard held in its recess by a single screw.



Obviously, Remington borrowed heavily on the SAA’s basic design, as the 1875’s mechanical function was the same. Anyone familiar with a Colt SAA could pick a Remington Model 1875 up and go right to work with it. Of course both revolvers were single action only.



There was a half-cock notch allowing the cylinder to rotate freely for loading. Cartridges were inserted into chambers by means of a loading gate on the frame’s right side. After firing, empty cases were punched out of chambers by means of an ejector rod mounted on the barrel’s right side. The Colt’s ejector was housed in a steel tube but Remington’s version was exposed. Sights were similar, grooves down the frames’ top straps for the rear, and blades (Colt) or tapered posts (Remington) for front sights. The two single actions are so close in size holsters for them are interchangeable.



The ’75 had one feature the Colt did not. Running from the frame to near the end of the 71/2" barrels were what some collectors call the “sail.” It’s a sturdy piece of steel serving to brace the barrel when the revolver was used as a club in combat. I’ve actually encountered Colt SAAs with barrels bent upward from striking something or somebody with a downward blow.

