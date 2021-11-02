How to Plan a Tactical Baby Shower

Remembering Gwen Gunn

By Jazz Jimenez

It was in November 2016 when Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington (then editor of American Handgunner) informed the editorial and production staff Gwen Gunn will be proofing our magazines. My first thought was: She’ll be a good fit. Gwen Gunn of GUNS Magazine, American Handgunner and Shooting Industry — sounds like she was meant to be part of the team. And she used to work with Roy on the San Diego police association newspaper too.

I soon discovered Gwen was a perfect fit, not just because of her name and background, but because she had the same passion for the written word as all of us on the editorial team have. She read every word of each magazine to ferret out mistakes in the headings, in the body of the text, the subheads, the table of contents, the footers, the bylines and on the cover. She cared about a misplaced comma, a missing period, using an em dash instead of an en dash, finding obvious as well as not so blatant mistakes. By the time Gwen read the magazines, I had already reviewed them. Eye fatigue can be a problem, so I appreciated Gwen’s fresh pair of eyes! She would find a typo I missed, or we would both spot the same ones.

As we developed a respect for each other’s skills, Gwen and I also became friends, although we had never met. Ours was a long-distance friendship. We exchanged emails, text, and pictures. She’d describe the snow in Colorado, and I’d tell her how sunny it was in San Diego. I found Gwen to be kind and endearing. And we had a lot in common too, like faith in God and love for family.

Last July, Gwen told me she had tested positive for COVID-19. She said she didn’t have any symptoms except she just wanted to sleep most of the time. I was concerned and advised her to seek medical attention. She didn’t always reply, but I sent her a text almost every day to let her know she was in my thoughts and prayers. I would have continued texting her had Roy not shared this message from Gwen’s nephew:

“… My aunt and uncle, Gwen and Joe Gunn, both contracted COVID, and unfortunately, were not able to fight it off. Joe passed away August 9th, followed by Gwen on August 18th.”

I couldn’t believe it. I had received a message from Gwen on the 13th. But as the sad news sank in, I found comfort in thinking Gwen and her husband are now in a better place. Rest well together, Gwen and Joe.

And Gwen, we will miss you. All of us at FMG appreciate your efforts to make our publications error-free. Thank you for being a valuable member of our team for the past five years.

