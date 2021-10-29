It’s the beginning of WWII, we’ve had our face slapped at Pearl, and virtually the entire world will soon be engulfed in a struggle to fight the warmongers and get some sanity — and freedom — back. While politicians yammered, pounded chests and pointed fingers, there were those who realized this was turning into a toe-to-toe fight where bayonets and pistols would be bloodied.

And we weren’t ready for it. Not even close.

Things changed fast as time seemed to rocket by. As suddenly as Nazi tanks stormed through Europe, Banzai charges trampled Asia and bombers struck Honolulu, the U.S. and its allies were faced with sending millions of troops worldwide to face-off the threats. Industry ramped up — fast — and it was soon realized there weren’t enough 1911s to go around. The old 1917 revolvers were dusted off yet the numbers were still far short. Smith & Wesson responded with a “Hand Ejector” .38 S&W Special revolver to fill the holsters of soldiers, sailors, airmen, guards, allies, insurgents — and even some spies.

Available at first in 4″, 5″ and 6″ barreled versions, the gun proved light, handy, effective and universally popular. Almost 850,000 were made, including hundreds of thousands in .38 S&W for the allies. The finishes went from “commercial” blue to a sand-blast blue to Parkerized — with the “Wartime Finish” noted by the maker lest anyone think they’d slumped to a new low in quality. This revolver fought back in the hands of pilots, factory security, in the jungles, forests, deserts and in the back-pockets of spy-catchers in a 2″ version.

It was called the “Victory” model for good reason, and the bold “V” before the serial number let anyone seeing it know what it was for. This game was final, total Victory — or no win at all.