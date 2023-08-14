New from XS Sights

I’ve been a fan of XS Sights for many years. The company has proven its commitment to what I’d call “sight science” by creating innovative designs aimed at helping shooters put shots on target faster. The classic Big Dot is a case in point. If you want to go with the more traditional notch and post approach, the XS R3D sights fit the bill.

New from XS is the R3D 2.0 line. Boasting even brighter power in the dark thanks to more powerful Tritium lamps, the sights are optimized not only for dark conditions but transitional environments too. Think about walking from daylight into a building or from a lit garage into a darker home. The new R3Ds surround the Tritium vial on the front sight with either orange or green photoluminescent paint that glows from ambient light power. This gives you vital clarity in the “in-between” light and dark environments. They’re also highly visible in bright daylight conditions, so you have all the bases covered.

The rear sight is blacked out for “lighted” condition use, containing serrations to help negate glare. There are Tritium lamps on either side of the generous rear notch to aid sighting in dark conditions.

Speaking of the generous rear notch, that’s just one example of how XS uses “sight science” to make your hand-eye coordination faster. More light on either side of the front post means the eye picks up the sight picture faster. If you look carefully, you’ll also notice the bottom corners of the rear sight “U” notch are rounded. That’s another visual trick to help direct your focus to the top corners of the rear notch, saving time and increasing precision.