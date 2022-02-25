Armscor's M200 .38 Revolvers: Junk ... or Jewels?



FMG’s Roy Huntington takes a First Look at Armscor’s M200 & M206 revolver series, ideal for self defense and concealed carry. Chambered in .38 Special, these revolvers sport a 2″ or 4″ fully shrouded barrel and spurless hammer.

For more information on how to shoot a revolver, watch this!

