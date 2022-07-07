From The Rental Wall:
Smith & Wesson CSX
In this edition of “From the Rental Wall”, Nic Lenze pulls down the Smith & Wesson CSX. See if you want to give this aluminum-framed 9mm a chance at your local range.
New from Smith & Wesson, the CSX combines metal construction with cocked and locked carry for one handy micro compact pistol.
For a more in-depth look, be sure to check out Massad Ayoob’s full review.
SPECS
• Caliber: 9mm Luger
• Barrel: 3.1 inches
• Overall length: 6.1 inches
• Weight: 19.5 ounces
• Sights: Metal White Dot (Front); Metal White 2-Dot (Rear)
• Capacity: 10+1, 12+1
MSRP for the Smith & Wesson CSX is $609. For full specs, visit Smith-Wesson.com
