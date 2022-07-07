In this edition of “From the Rental Wall”, Nic Lenze pulls down the Smith & Wesson CSX. See if you want to give this aluminum-framed 9mm a chance at your local range.

New from Smith & Wesson, the CSX combines metal construction with cocked and locked carry for one handy micro compact pistol.

For a more in-depth look, be sure to check out Massad Ayoob’s full review.