Barbecued Snake

Unfortunately, finely-finished guns can be prohibitively expensive, often costing every bit as much as that Rolex Submariner. That’s always rankled Bobby, whose goal is to make it possible for everyone to afford a well-turned-out, beautiful pistol. There are ways, it turns out, to make it more accessible, and one of these is in engraving.

Traditionally speaking, engraving is done by hand with a hammer and chisel by someone who has devoted their life to obtaining the skill required to do it well. That last part is important. The first engraved gun I saw up close was done by a Colt Master engraver, and once you’ve seen truly good work, the substandard stuff really jumps out at you, and not in a good way. If it’s not done well, it’s a detriment to the gun’s overall appearance. Needless to say, someone who has committed enough of their life to be truly good at it isn’t going to give away their work. That’s kinda cold comfort, though: it explains why it’s unaffordable, but knowing that doesn’t make it any less so.