Review: Bond Arms Stinger
The world is changing, and I find myself looking back to the old ways of doing things. In the firearms world, that means looking at some guns that could be considered inferior in today’s market of polymer frames, higher capacities, and lack of romance.
In this video from American Handgunner, I set off along this journey with my eyes glued to the rearview mirror. This is my review of the Bond Arms Stinger.
The Stinger is a fairly recent addition to the Bond Arms line of handguns. It’s a two-shot, single-action pistol chambered in .380 ACP (9x19mm is also an available option). While the primary use of this pistol is self-defense, I did some unscientific accuracy testing, including shots out to 25 yards.
Bronson, my cameraman, brings you along to some of our time at the range with the small gun. Paper targets beware! Some up-close hip shooting was also in order, as well as some attempts at speed reloads.
SPECS
• Caliber: .380 ACP, 9x19mm
• Capacity: 2
• Barrel length: 3″
• Weight: 12 oz.
• MSRP: $389.00
