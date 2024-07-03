The "New" Wonder 9s?

Capacity vs. Elegance

I’ve always liked the 1911 platform. I’ll try not to go all Fan Boi on you here, but for me, the overall slim feel of the 1911, combined with an elegant trigger system design, made this an easier gun for me to shoot well. And when carrying for defensive use, “shooting well” translates to confidence.

The single-action trigger weight is a big plus, but an equally important factor is the “straight back” (no hinge) trigger motion. Those two things combined make it a lot easier to fire a shot without torquing the muzzle off-target. Add in a manual thumb safety and that extra layer of a grip safety, and the 1911 is a comforting gun to carry around.

So, all else being equal, the 1911 is at the top of my list. The problem is the “all else being equal” part.

The nagging factor tugging at my decision process was always capacity. Sure, 7-9 rounds should be plenty for the “average” self-defense use. Sure, one can carry as many spare magazines as you want. But things (for me, anyway) got too tempting when looking at two options side-by-side. I could carry a 1911 with lower capacity, or a SIG/GLOCK/S&W or whatever with double the onboard capacity. Why wouldn’t I want that? I’ve never heard anyone who survived a defensive encounter complain about having ammo left over.

Enter another option.