Advantages Of Homegrown Ammo

It’s roughly two weeks to my yearly pilgrimage to the NRA’s Whittington Center and my ammo stash is running low. I need to manufacture some ammo … and quick! Since I was headed southwest, to the great state of New Mexico, my choice is obvious — the .44 Special.

To my way of thinking, there’s just one load particularly appropriate for shooting in New Mexico and most of you probably know the load I’m talking about. Skeeter Skelton made this load famous in his writings, although he got it from none other than Elmer Keith. High praise indeed for this revolver recipe.

I mentioned in earlier writings it’s been tough year for sixgunners with the recent passings of Tiger McKee, John Linebaugh and mi amigo Bart Skelton, Skeeter’s son. My amigo Madbo has also passed on. Expending my homegrown handloads will have special meaning when shooting steel silhouettes and far away rocks/boulders this year. Each shot will be a salutation of sorts for these great sixgun men.